Miami Hurricanes linebacker ends football career after two ACL tears

University of Miami linebacker Jamie Gordinier has had his share of heartache on the football field, yet he barely got a chance to play.

About an hour after the Hurricanes lost 34-24 to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl late Saturday, Gordinier posted on Twitter that he was ending his football career.

“After multiple reconstructive knee surgeries and other football-related injuries,” Gordinier said, “I’ve made the decision that this season was my last. This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made in my life. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, trainers, and doctors for always being there these past few years when things weren’t easy. I gave this sport and this program everything I had, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Without football, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s provided endless opportunities and friendships that will last a lifetime. I look forward to this next chapter in my life, and I’m excited for what’s to come. I am and always will be a Miami Hurricane.’’

Gordinier, who had just completed his redshirt sophomore season, didn’t play his freshman year in 2015 and tore the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee after recording one tackle against FAMU in the 2016 season opener. He had been doing well, and was practicing at more than one linebacker spot.

Then, this past August he had another setback, tearing the ACL on his right knee and undergoing his second reconstructive surgery.

Gordinier, listed at 6-4 and 235 pounds, is from Monmouth Beach, N.J. He was a consensus three-star prospect who was rated the No. 1 defensive end in New Jersey when he came to UM.