Are the Hurricanes losing more underclassmen to draft? McIntosh, Jackson, Norton weigh in

Defensive tackles R.J. McIntosh and Kendrick Norton and cornerback Michael Jackson – three Miami Hurricane juniors who could enter their names into the NFL Draft – said they have yet to make up their minds about their future after Saturday night’s loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Norton said. “I’m going to go home, talk to my family and pray about it. But I haven’t made a conclusion.
“I’m going to pray about it and go over my options, just see where I can have peace at, what gives me peace with my decision.”
Norton and Jackson have not revealed what the NFL advisory board has told them. McIntosh said earlier this week the NFL told him he should return to school.
“I’ve got to sit down with coach and my family. I have thoughts and all that, but I just want to make the best decision for me,” McIntosh said.
Jackson told the Miami Herald he too wants speak to his family and said he did not want to discuss what the NFL committee advised him.
“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” he said. “I still have to talk to my coaching staff and my family. I did get word back from the NFL, but that's confidential.”
Does Jackson feel like he still has more to accomplish in college?
“That’s hard to say right now because I’m still emotional over the game,” he said. “After a couple days I’ll be able to answer that.”
What is defensive coordinator Manny Diaz telling his players? To make a smart, educated decision.
“That’s the No. 1 thing,” Diaz said. “You want them to want to come back – because they want to be a part of this, see what’s on deck, see where this place is going. But you still want to make sure they’re making the choice that's best for them. You can only jump one time.
“You show them the numbers, the amount of guys that get drafted at their position every year and what they get in terms of money based on where they're at in the rounds. That's when it comes down to their heart and you hope that their heart knows they have unfinished business.”
