Photo gallery: UM vs. Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl | Sat., Dec. 30, 2017

Miami Hurricanes fan Lonnie Woodard Jr. displays his turnover chains as he waits for the Canes to play the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kane the dog wears a turnover chain as the Canes prepare to play the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes fans Elizabeth Muniz and Evelyn Martinez cheer as they arrive to watch the Canes play the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes fan Ash Boutros bites an orange in the fan festival with friends and family as the Canes prepare to play the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes fan Lowell Carr is shot by Wisconsin Badgers fan Kayla McNab with a champagne machine gun as the teams play in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas is knocked out of bounds by Wisconsin Badgers safety Natrell Jamerson after a first-down reception in the first quarter. Dallas had eight carries for 69 yards and scored on a 39-yard run.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
UM quarterback Malik Rosier runs for a first down in the first quarter as Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon (14) tries to make a tackle in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) scores as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Garret Dooley (5) tries to make the stop in the first quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) scores in the first quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) runs into Wisconsin Badgers T.J. Edwards (53) and Derrick Tindrl (25) in the first quarter in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers’ Andrew Van Ginkel (17) in the second quarter in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes’ Travis Homer (24) scores a first quarter touchdown as Wisconsin Badgers’ Andrew Van Ginkel fails to defend in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes’ Chad Thomas (9) tries to block Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook's (12) pass in the first quarter in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes’ Sheldick Redwine (22) fails to stop Wisconsin Badgers’ A.J. Taylor as he catches a second quarter touchdown in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier is intercepted by Wisconsin Badgers’ Andrew van Ginkel (17) in the second quarter in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) scores on a pass reception in the end zone as Miami Hurricanes defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) defends in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) is sacked by the Badgers in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt with players in the second quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes Dee Delaney (3) fails to stop Wisconsin Badgers Danny Davis III (6) from catching a second quarter touchdown in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) on the sidelines as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes Lawrence Cager (18) catches as third quarter touchdown as they play the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Derrick Tindal (25) intercepts the ball in the endzone intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) in the third quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nick Nelson (11) deflects a pass intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley (3) in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes linebacker Darrion Owens hits Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli and forces an incompletion.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) scores in the third quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) sets up to pass in the third quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) talks with Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt in the third quarter as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) reacts after a first down reception in the second half as the University of Miami takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes Travis Homer (24) watches as Wisconsin Badgers Ryan Connelly (43) intercepts the ball late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Canes in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt watches they play the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes Travis Homer (24) watches as Wisconsin Badgers T.J. Edwards (53) almost intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) is sacked by Wisconsin Badgers Alec James (57) in the fourth quarter in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz and WR Braxton Berrios after Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Canes in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes Jahair Jones (77) and Braxton Berrios (8) walk off the field after being defeated by the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook holds the MVP trophy after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com