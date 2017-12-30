Hurricanes coach Richt on late first-half frustration: ‘If you watch the tape, you’ll see’

Miami coach Mark Richt was not happy late in the first half of his No. 10 Hurricanes’ Orange Bowl matchup against the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.
The Badgers were facing a third-and-11 with less than a minute to go in the second quarter when Wisconsin’s Alex Hornibrook completed a 21-yard pass to receiver Kendric Pryor. But on that play, Richt — and a host of Hurricane fans — were flabbergasted when Wisconsin’s right tackle wasn’t called for holding Miami defensive end Trent Harris.
Richt, livid by the no-call, took his frustration out on one of the referees, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Wisconsin scored one play later on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hornibrook to Danny Davis.
Have never seen Mark Richt this heated pic.twitter.com/IS93RX7BJM— Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 31, 2017
ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath asked Richt at halftime what attributed to his frustration.
“If you watch the tape, you’ll see,” Richt said.
The Hurricanes trail the Badgers 24-14 at halftime.
