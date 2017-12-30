Miami Hurricanes walk into the Capital One Orange Bowl

0:54 Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright Pause

1:39 Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain'

0:46 Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

0:44 UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

1:17 Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

2:16 Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss

1:46 UM linebacker Michael Pinckney

3:06 Members of the UM defensive talk about turnovers and turnover chain

1:28 UM coach Mark Richt talks to the media about Rosier being named starting QB