More Videos

Wisconsin cornerback Derrick Tindal, a Boyd Anderson grad, on playing final college game at home 1:34

Wisconsin cornerback Derrick Tindal, a Boyd Anderson grad, on playing final college game at home

Pause
UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense 1:11

UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami 0:49

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

UM prepares for Orange Bowl match up against Wisconsin 0:58

UM prepares for Orange Bowl match up against Wisconsin

Daquris Wiggins, a three-star wide receiver out of Miami Southridge, picks Miami 0:27

Daquris Wiggins, a three-star wide receiver out of Miami Southridge, picks Miami

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice 0:26

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm 3:07

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

  • UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami

    The Canes quarterback discusses the upcoming Orange Bowl game against the Badgers.

UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami

The Canes quarterback discusses the upcoming Orange Bowl game against the Badgers.
Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com