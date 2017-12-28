He has the degree and near-perfect GPA. Now, this Hurricane eyes an Orange Bowl win

University of Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios finishes his college career on Saturday when the 10th-ranked Hurricanes (10-2) play No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) in the Orange Bowl.

He’s hoping his final performance on the field mirrors how he finished in the classroom.

Berrios, who graduated from Miami’s school of business administration Dec. 15 with a double major in finance and entrepreneurship, tweeted a screengrab of his partial final transcript on Thursday. His GPA: 3.961.

Anddddd that’s a wrap. What an experience, what a place, what a school...The U pic.twitter.com/UmMF8TUR8v — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) December 28, 2017

“Anddddd that’s a wrap. What an experience, what a place, what a school … The U,” Berrios wrote in the tweet.

Berrios’ academic success doesn’t come as a surprise. He was one of 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, an honor known as college football’s Academic Heisman, and has always had an academics-first mentality.

Braxton Berrios is:



- Valedictorian; School of Business Administration



- An Academic All-American



- A Campbell Trophy finalist



- The Pop Warner College Football Award winner



- The Jim Tatum Award winner



- A Graduate pic.twitter.com/i4jskOtNz9 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 15, 2017

His evolution on the football field has been widely noticed this year.

Berrios stepped up in his final year at Miami and has been critical in the team’s 10-2 record and first ACC Championship Game appearance.

The 5-9, 186-pound receiver from Raleigh, North Carolina, leads the Hurricanes with 52 catches, 634 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns heading into the Orange Bowl on Saturday. This comes after he recorded just 45 catches, 496 yards and 5 touchdowns in his first three years combined.

And while his tenure at Miami will come to an end Saturday, Berrios is striving for a chance to play in the NFL.

He will play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 27 and will hope to hear his name called at some point during the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 27-29.

NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline said earlier this month that Berrios could get consideration as a late-round pick if he impresses in workouts.