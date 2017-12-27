UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense

Don Slesnick, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee with Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt at the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes were defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios speak to the media about Berrios season and playing in the Orange Bowl after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.