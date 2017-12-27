This former Miami Hurricanes star is back on an NFL roster — for at least one week

Brad Kaaya is back on an NFL roster for at least one week.
After spending most of the 2017 season on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, the former star quarterback from the University of Miami and NFL rookie signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday night, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Kaaya will be part of the Colts’ active roster heading into the team’s regular-season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
This marks Kaaya’s third team in just his first season in the NFL.
The Lions selected Kaaya in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft but ultimately cut him at the end of the preseason. He landed with the Carolina Panthers a day later and stayed on the Panthers’ roster for the first six weeks of the season.
The Panthers waived Kaaya on Oct. 17, after which the Lions re-signed him and placed him on the practice squad one week later. He remained there for the past nine weeks.
And now, with the final week of the regular season looming, Kaaya is with the Colts and will serve as Jacoby Brissett’s backup.
During his three seasons at the University of Miami, Kaaya threw for a school-record 9,968 yards with 69 touchdowns to 24 interceptions. The Hurricanes went 23-15 with Kaaya at quarterback, including a 9-4 record in his junior season before he opted to go pro.
