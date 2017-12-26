Yes, you can still buy tickets for the Orange Bowl. Here’s where to look.

The University of Miami Hurricanes close out the 2017 season Saturday with an 8 p.m. kickoff against Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.
And for those hoping to catch the game between the 10th-ranked hometown Hurricanes and sixth-ranked Badgers live at Hard Rock Stadium — which has a maximum seating capacity of 65,326 — tickets are still available on the secondary market for relatively cheap prices.
While lots of tickets are being sold for far above market value, StubHub, VividSeats and SeatGeeks have upper-level seating tickets available for under $100, with prices starting as low as $70. Lower-level sideline seats can be found for as little as $115 while club-level seats can be found for as low as about $200. For context, tickets that were purchased through the Orange Bowl started at $150.
The Hurricanes (10-2) are making their first Orange Bowl appearance since the end of the 2003 season and are hoping to have home-field advantage over the visiting Badgers (12-1), who arrived in town on Sunday night.
The Canes are also hoping to end Year 2 of the Mark Richt era on a high note after dropping their last two games following a 10-0 start to the season.
Miami went 7-0 at home this season, including wins over ranked opponents Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in back-to-back weekends.
