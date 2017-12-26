The sixth-ranked Miami Hurricanes will play against Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The sixth-ranked Miami Hurricanes will play against Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. Saturday. Chuck Fadely Miami Herald Staff
The sixth-ranked Miami Hurricanes will play against Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. Saturday. Chuck Fadely Miami Herald Staff

University of Miami

Yes, you can still buy tickets for the Orange Bowl. Here’s where to look.

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

December 26, 2017 12:34 PM

The University of Miami Hurricanes close out the 2017 season Saturday with an 8 p.m. kickoff against Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

And for those hoping to catch the game between the 10th-ranked hometown Hurricanes and sixth-ranked Badgers live at Hard Rock Stadium — which has a maximum seating capacity of 65,326 — tickets are still available on the secondary market for relatively cheap prices.

While lots of tickets are being sold for far above market value, StubHub, VividSeats and SeatGeeks have upper-level seating tickets available for under $100, with prices starting as low as $70. Lower-level sideline seats can be found for as little as $115 while club-level seats can be found for as low as about $200. For context, tickets that were purchased through the Orange Bowl started at $150.

The Hurricanes (10-2) are making their first Orange Bowl appearance since the end of the 2003 season and are hoping to have home-field advantage over the visiting Badgers (12-1), who arrived in town on Sunday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Canes are also hoping to end Year 2 of the Mark Richt era on a high note after dropping their last two games following a 10-0 start to the season.

Miami went 7-0 at home this season, including wins over ranked opponents Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in back-to-back weekends.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice

    UM tight end Michael Irvin II is praised by coach as he pushes a blocking sled during practice for Wisconsin in Orange Bowl.

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice 0:26

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice
UM prepares for Orange Bowl match up against Wisconsin 0:58

UM prepares for Orange Bowl match up against Wisconsin

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats