Miami Hurricanes’ early signing class gets another ‘monster’ player

Ask any quarterback to name their best friends on the team.

Yep. A few of them are bound to be on the offensive line.

The fruitful early signing period for the Miami Hurricanes extended another day Thursday, when four-star offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, from Fort Meade High, signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Miami.

“This monster of a man is making his way down to Coral Gables. Welcome to the U, Cleveland Reed! #Storm18,’’ the UM football Twitter account posted just after Reed signed.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reed is 6-4, about 300 pounds and listed as the eighth best guard in the country. He chose UM over Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson and Southern Cal.

With the traditional “National Signing Day’’ still ahead of the nation’s FBS teams on Feb. 7, Reed’s signing makes it an astounding 19 players signed of the 20 who had verbally committed to the Canes.

This monster of a man is making his way down to Coral Gables.







Welcome to The U, Cleveland Reed! #Storm18 pic.twitter.com/qGuvmnRy5R — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 21, 2017

According to ESPN.com’s scouting report on Reed, he “possesses very good size and athleticism’’ and “flashes an explosive first step and has the speed to get to the second level. [He] uses his length to keep defenders at bay and has the lateral agility to play in space and is well balanced in pass pro. Fights through the whistle.’’

UM coach Mark Richt said Wednesday during his signing day news conference that the Hurricanes could get possibly “one or two more in this signing time frame — [Thursday] and Friday.”

They didn't picture this momma pic.twitter.com/dQzfmeAbJe — D1 cleve (@55clevelandreed) February 28, 2017

“We’re still working offensively,’’ Richt said. “I think we would take another receiver. I think we would take another lineman – one, maybe two even.”

Richt said that Delone Scaife (6-3, 315 pounds) of Miami Southridge High and John Campbell (6-5, 295) of Orlando Dr. Phillips — both four-star prospects who signed Wednesday — “could probably play any position across the board.’’

No. 10 UM (10-2), which meets No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) on Dec. 30 in the Capital One Orange Bowl, will lose left tackle Kc McDermott and guard Trevor Darling to graduation.