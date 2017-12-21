Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier is guarded by one of his offensive linemen has he sets up to pass against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier is guarded by one of his offensive linemen has he sets up to pass against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier is guarded by one of his offensive linemen has he sets up to pass against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

University of Miami

Miami Hurricanes’ early signing class gets another ‘monster’ player

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

December 21, 2017 03:05 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:59 PM

Ask any quarterback to name their best friends on the team.

Yep. A few of them are bound to be on the offensive line.

The fruitful early signing period for the Miami Hurricanes extended another day Thursday, when four-star offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, from Fort Meade High, signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Miami.

“This monster of a man is making his way down to Coral Gables. Welcome to the U, Cleveland Reed! #Storm18,’’ the UM football Twitter account posted just after Reed signed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reed is 6-4, about 300 pounds and listed as the eighth best guard in the country. He chose UM over Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson and Southern Cal.

With the traditional “National Signing Day’’ still ahead of the nation’s FBS teams on Feb. 7, Reed’s signing makes it an astounding 19 players signed of the 20 who had verbally committed to the Canes.

According to ESPN.com’s scouting report on Reed, he “possesses very good size and athleticism’’ and “flashes an explosive first step and has the speed to get to the second level. [He] uses his length to keep defenders at bay and has the lateral agility to play in space and is well balanced in pass pro. Fights through the whistle.’’

UM coach Mark Richt said Wednesday during his signing day news conference that the Hurricanes could get possibly “one or two more in this signing time frame — [Thursday] and Friday.”

“We’re still working offensively,’’ Richt said. “I think we would take another receiver. I think we would take another lineman – one, maybe two even.”

Richt said that Delone Scaife (6-3, 315 pounds) of Miami Southridge High and John Campbell (6-5, 295) of Orlando Dr. Phillips — both four-star prospects who signed Wednesday — “could probably play any position across the board.’’

No. 10 UM (10-2), which meets No. 6 Wisconsin (12-1) on Dec. 30 in the Capital One Orange Bowl, will lose left tackle Kc McDermott and guard Trevor Darling to graduation.

More Videos

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Pause
Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay 0:12

Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show 2:52

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

  • UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

    University of Miami football coach Mark Richt talks about the 18 players who signed on Dec. 20, 2017 to play at UM.

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt talks about the 18 players who signed on Dec. 20, 2017 to play at UM.

Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald Staff

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Pause
Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay 0:12

Watch a plane plunge into Biscayne Bay

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show 2:52

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

  • UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

    University of Miami football coach Mark Richt talks about the 18 players who signed on Dec. 20, 2017 to play at UM.

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats