Miami Hurricanes move up to No. 6 in AP basketball poll; Canes freshman honored

It was a good day for the Miami Hurricanes basketball team. They moved up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll, and freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV was been named the ACC Rookie of the Week.
This is Walker’s first ACC Rookie of the Week honor and the first by a Miami player since Bruce Brown Jr. on Feb. 27, 2017.
Meanwhile in the polls, Villanova moved up to No. 1 ranking, and Arizona State made a rapid rise into the top 10 under third-year coach Bobby Hurley.
After a tumultuous week in which unanimous No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Kansas lost, the Wildcats (10-0) earned 41 of 65 first-place votes to hop over Michigan State and reach the top for the third straight season.
Villanova and Michigan State were the favorites to take over at the top after the Blue Devils’ weekend loss at Boston College, though there was far less certainty for voters about who was now the nation’s top team. The Spartans (9-1) earned 19 first-place votes to climb from third to second, while the other five first-place votes went to the Sun Devils — who moved up 11 spots to No. 5 after Sunday’s win at Kansas.
Arizona State (9-0) is off to its best start since the 1974-75 season. Now the Sun Devils — who also have a win against Xavier this season — have their highest ranking since reaching third during the 1980-81 season.
Wichita State climbed three spots to No. 3, followed by Duke and Arizona State.
The unbeaten Miami Hurricanes climbed four spots to No. 6. They were followed by North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Xavier to round out the top 10.
