The University of Miami will play Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The Hurricanes are coming off a 38-3 loss to top-ranked Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, and the Badgers (12-1) are Big Ten runner-up after losing 27-21 to Ohio State.
The University of Miami will play Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The Hurricanes are coming off a 38-3 loss to top-ranked Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, and the Badgers (12-1) are Big Ten runner-up after losing 27-21 to Ohio State. CHARLES TRAINOR JR. ctrainor@miamiherald.com
The University of Miami will play Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The Hurricanes are coming off a 38-3 loss to top-ranked Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, and the Badgers (12-1) are Big Ten runner-up after losing 27-21 to Ohio State. CHARLES TRAINOR JR. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

University of Miami

Miami Hurricanes find out their opponent for the Orange Bowl

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

December 03, 2017 01:54 PM

The University of Miami Hurricanes, who suffered a humbling 38-3 loss to top-ranked Clemson in the ACC Championship game Saturday night, will play Big Ten runner-up Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The official announcement is expected around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The College Football Playoff dominoes began falling early Sunday afternoon as the selection committee announced its four semifinalists — Clemson (12-1), Oklahoma (12-1), Georgia (12-1), Alabama (11-1).

That news had a direct impact on the Hurricanes, who finished at No. 10 in the CFP rankings. There was a chance they would have faced the Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl had newly crowned Big Ten champion Ohio State gotten that fourth semifinal spot. The Orange Bowl is contractually obligated to take the highest-ranked nonplayoff team from the ACC and the highest-ranked nonchampion, nonplayoff team from the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference or Notre Dame.

Wisconsin (12-1, 9-0 Big Ten) fits that bill, as it is No. 6 in the final CFP rankings, just behind Ohio State. The Badgers were undefeated and ranked No. 4 before they lost 27-21 to the Buckeyes in their conference championship on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Badgers and Hurricanes (10-2) have played four times, most recently in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando. The Canes, then ranked No. 15, lost 20-14 to the 25th-ranked Badgers. The other memorable news from that rainy game was that Graig Cooper tore his ACL during a kick return, as the soggy field was in bad condition.

More Videos

Kc McDermott after Canes 38-3 loss to Clemson in ACC Championship 2:08

Kc McDermott after Canes 38-3 loss to Clemson in ACC Championship

Pause
Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson 2:35

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson

Chad Thomas after loss to Clemson at ACC title game 2:33

Chad Thomas after loss to Clemson at ACC title game

Shaq Quarterman after ACC title game loss to Clemson 1:52

Shaq Quarterman after ACC title game loss to Clemson

Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss 2:16

Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss

What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger? 1:17

What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger?

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion 1:53

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

  • Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team

    Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kc McDermott after Canes 38-3 loss to Clemson in ACC Championship 2:08

Kc McDermott after Canes 38-3 loss to Clemson in ACC Championship

Pause
Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson 2:35

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson

Chad Thomas after loss to Clemson at ACC title game 2:33

Chad Thomas after loss to Clemson at ACC title game

Shaq Quarterman after ACC title game loss to Clemson 1:52

Shaq Quarterman after ACC title game loss to Clemson

Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss 2:16

Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss

What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger? 1:17

What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger?

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion 1:53

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

  • Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team

    Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Mark Richt talks about recruiting at the future of the team

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats