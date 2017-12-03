Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios speak to the media about Berrios season and playing in the Orange Bowl after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
