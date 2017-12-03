More Videos

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship 1:00

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship

Pause
What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger? 1:17

What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger?

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game 2:04

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance 2:24

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance

UM coach Mark Richt talks about quarterback Malik Rosier 1:33

UM coach Mark Richt talks about quarterback Malik Rosier

UM QB Malik Rosier on his night against Duke 2:25

UM QB Malik Rosier on his night against Duke

UM Braxton Berrios talks about his first 100-yard game 0:39

UM Braxton Berrios talks about his first 100-yard game

Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU 4:13

Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

  • Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss

    Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios speak to the media about Berrios season and playing in the Orange Bowl after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios talks to the media after ACC Championship loss

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt and wide receiver Braxton Berrios speak to the media about Berrios season and playing in the Orange Bowl after the University of Miami Hurricanes is defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com