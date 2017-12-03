Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes were defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
adiaz@miamiherald.com
More Videos
0:46
Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team
1:29
Jim Morris readies for final season as UM baseball coach
0:52
UM prepares for final season under baseball coach Jim Morris
1:10
Al Blades Jr. to continue family legacy at UM
2:21
UM's Mark Richt talks about his latest recruiting class
1:03
UM signee Nesta Silvera talks about picking Miami
0:39
UM quarterback Malik Rosier discusses the Canes' Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin
1:44
Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss
0:38
Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest at Hard Rock Stadium
1:14
Miami Hurricanes walk into the Capital One Orange Bowl
0:54
Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright
0:56
UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami
1:11
UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense
University of Miami Athletic Director Blake James speaks to the media before practice as the University of Miami baseball team prepares for its final season under baseball coach Jim Morris on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Morris is retiring after 25 seasons at UM.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt addresses the media after UM lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 34-24 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, December 30, 2017.