Turnover chain comes in all shapes and sizes at ACC championship game

More Videos

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game 2:04

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

Pause
Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​ 1:43

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help 0:39

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

  • What happens when a Hurricane fan marries a Clemson Tiger?

    Jim Hill and his wife Bonnie, a Clemson grad, met 15 years ago when he moved to Greenville, S.C., from Fort Lauderdale. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, they were in Charlotte for the ACC Championship to cheer against each other.

Jim Hill and his wife Bonnie, a Clemson grad, met 15 years ago when he moved to Greenville, S.C., from Fort Lauderdale. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, they were in Charlotte for the ACC Championship to cheer against each other. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com
Jim Hill and his wife Bonnie, a Clemson grad, met 15 years ago when he moved to Greenville, S.C., from Fort Lauderdale. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, they were in Charlotte for the ACC Championship to cheer against each other. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

University of Miami

Turnover chain comes in all shapes and sizes at ACC championship game

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

December 02, 2017 05:20 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CHARLOTTE

When diehard Miami Hurricanes fan Jim Hill moved from Plantation to Greenville, S.C. and met his future wife, Bonnie, a Clemson grad, the last thing he imagined they would be doing was rooting against each other.

But that’s exactly what they found themselves doing before Saturday night’s ACC championship game at a FanFest event in downtown Charlotte.

“I was looking forward to it. I was hoping this would happen,” Bonnie, a 1981 Clemson grad, said.

Jim wasn’t. The No. 1-ranked Tigers (11-1) are the defending national and ACC champions and beat Miami 58-0 the last time the teams met two years ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I think that if we play our defense the way we have been we’re going to shut them down,” Jim said.

Any chance of that happening?

“Not a chance,” she replied. “Not today.”

Jim said he spent $65 on the turnover chain he ordered off e-Bay.

Thousands of Hurricanes fans in Charlotte Saturday afternoon were wearing their own versions of the turnover chain – even a few a Clemson fans were too.

Here’s a photo gallery of the pregame scene:

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game 2:04

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

Pause
Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​ 1:43

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help 0:39

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

  • Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

    Corn Elder, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, reflects on the past and present of Clemson vs. Miami.

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats