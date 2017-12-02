Turnover chain comes in all shapes and sizes at ACC championship game

When diehard Miami Hurricanes fan Jim Hill moved from Plantation to Greenville, S.C. and met his future wife, Bonnie, a Clemson grad, the last thing he imagined they would be doing was rooting against each other.

But that’s exactly what they found themselves doing before Saturday night’s ACC championship game at a FanFest event in downtown Charlotte.

“I was looking forward to it. I was hoping this would happen,” Bonnie, a 1981 Clemson grad, said.

Jim wasn’t. The No. 1-ranked Tigers (11-1) are the defending national and ACC champions and beat Miami 58-0 the last time the teams met two years ago.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I think that if we play our defense the way we have been we’re going to shut them down,” Jim said.

Any chance of that happening?

“Not a chance,” she replied. “Not today.”

Jim said he spent $65 on the turnover chain he ordered off e-Bay.

Thousands of Hurricanes fans in Charlotte Saturday afternoon were wearing their own versions of the turnover chain – even a few a Clemson fans were too.

Here’s a photo gallery of the pregame scene: