Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

UM tight end Christopher Herndon IV

UM tight end Christopher Herndon IV

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles' injury

Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles’ injury

  • Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

    Corn Elder, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, reflects on the past and present of Clemson vs. Miami.

Corn Elder, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, reflects on the past and present of Clemson vs. Miami. Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com
University of Miami

He wishes he could have worn that turnover chain. Now he’s rooting hard for the Canes

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

December 02, 2017 11:43 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I bumped into former Miami Hurricane cornerback Corn Elder, now a Carolina Panther, on Friday and chatted with him for a minute about today’s game. He just wishes he could have had a chance to wear the turnover chain. But what he wants now is for the Canes to win today. He thinks they will.

Not that he has a UM bias...

Corn, you were in that 58-0 game, weren’t you. You being here, knowing that they’re here for this game. What does this mean to you and what do you think it means to the Hurricanes?

“I’m excited to watch this. I know they’re going to do great. Those guys have been working hard. To be able to play Clemson again is definitely great. That loss turned our whole program around – I guess the worst loss in history. It’s definitely exciting for them to be able to play them again.”

You’ve been at four games this season?

“Yup. I’ve seen all victories.”

Prediction?

“Canes win. I know they’ll come out firing on all cylinders. I know the defense is going to play great. I feel like they have what it takes.”

How do you think that 58-0 game affected what is happening now?

“I definitely think it turned everything around. Obviously that’s not the standard for the Miami Hurricanes. Since that game I think we’ve turned the program around.”

What about this year’s defense? How do you think the young secondary is doing?

“They’re playing great. Turnovers. You see the chain a lot. So, I’m excited to watch them tomorrow. I’ve been excited to watch them the whole year. I think they’re doing very well.”

Have you ever imagined wearing that turnover chain?

“Oh yeah. I wish we had it. I’m just happy to see them with it.’’

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

UM tight end Christopher Herndon IV

UM tight end Christopher Herndon IV

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

    ​Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media about Hurricane fans​ during press conference at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2017.

