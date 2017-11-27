Canes get 10 football players on All-ACC teams, but only one on the first team

The Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Miami Hurricanes had 10 players named to the All-ACC first, second and third football teams that were announced late Monday afternoon.

The ACC’s Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (11-1, 7 -1 ACC), whom the Hurricanes (10-1, 7-1) face at 8 p.m. Saturday in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, placed 13 players on the teams.

UM kicker Michael Badgley, however, was the lone honoree on the All-ACC first team.

The Canes had two players chosen to the second-team offense: senior tight end Christopher Herndon IV, who sustained a season-ending knee injury against Pittsburgh; and sophomore running back Travis Homer, who has done a phenomenal job after being thrust into the lead role when the team lost Mark Walton for the season to an ankle injury.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The four UM second-team players on defense: junior defensive tackle RJ McIntosh, sophomore linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, junior cornerback Michael Jackson and junior safety Jaquan Johnson.

Miami’s third-team offense was represented by senior receiver Braxton Berrios and senior left tackle Kc McDermott, with the third-team defense represented by senior end Trent Harris.

Congratulations to these young men who were named All-ACC! pic.twitter.com/y5TobQHgLH — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 27, 2017

The following players were named honorable mention All-ACC: freshman guard Navaughn Donaldson, senior guard Trevor Darling, junior center Tyler Gauthier, Berrios (special teams), junior defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, sophomore linebacker Michael Pinckney and sophomore cornerback Malek Young.

The players were chosen by a voting panel of 45 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches, who each cast ballots for the teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection, according to the ACC release.

Click here for the release that lists all the honorees.