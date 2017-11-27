More Videos

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick

Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick

Miami Hurricanes run out of the tunnel for final regular-season game of 2017

Miami Hurricanes run out of the tunnel for final regular-season game of 2017

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain'

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain'

UM tight end Christopher Herndon IV

UM tight end Christopher Herndon IV

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as head coach

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

University of Miami

Canes get 10 football players on All-ACC teams, but only one on the first team

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 03:52 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 20 MINUTES AGO

The Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Miami Hurricanes had 10 players named to the All-ACC first, second and third football teams that were announced late Monday afternoon.

The ACC’s Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (11-1, 7 -1 ACC), whom the Hurricanes (10-1, 7-1) face at 8 p.m. Saturday in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, placed 13 players on the teams.

UM kicker Michael Badgley, however, was the lone honoree on the All-ACC first team.

The Canes had two players chosen to the second-team offense: senior tight end Christopher Herndon IV, who sustained a season-ending knee injury against Pittsburgh; and sophomore running back Travis Homer, who has done a phenomenal job after being thrust into the lead role when the team lost Mark Walton for the season to an ankle injury.

The four UM second-team players on defense: junior defensive tackle RJ McIntosh, sophomore linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, junior cornerback Michael Jackson and junior safety Jaquan Johnson.

Miami’s third-team offense was represented by senior receiver Braxton Berrios and senior left tackle Kc McDermott, with the third-team defense represented by senior end Trent Harris.

The following players were named honorable mention All-ACC: freshman guard Navaughn Donaldson, senior guard Trevor Darling, junior center Tyler Gauthier, Berrios (special teams), junior defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, sophomore linebacker Michael Pinckney and sophomore cornerback Malek Young.

The players were chosen by a voting panel of 45 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches, who each cast ballots for the teams, with three points awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection, according to the ACC release.

Click here for the release that lists all the honorees.

