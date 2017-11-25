Photo Gallery: University of Miami basketball vs. North Florida | Nov. 25, 2017.

Miami Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) shoots for two as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell (20) is fouled by North Florida Ospreys forward Trip Day (22) in the second half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II (3) runs into traffic as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II (3) drives to the basket in the second half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (2) drives the ball as North Florida Ospreys guard Osborn Blount (10) defends as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
University of Miami Hurricanes and the North Florida Ospreys battle for a loose ball in the second half on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. (11) on a dunk in the second half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (2) on a layup in the second half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. (11) defends against North Florida Ospreys guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa (21) in the second half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. (11) drives to the basket in the first half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu (15)looks to shoot in the first half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. (11) dunks in the first half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu (15) dunks in the first half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu (15) dunks in the first half as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com