Storm brewing? UM going with all-white ‘storm trooper’ unis at FSU

While officials from the University of Miami, Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference figure out what to do about the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday in light of a possible hurricane brewing in the southern Caribbean that could head toward Tallahassee, the Hurricanes are doing their own storm planning — as in “storm troopers.’’
As of Wednesday, No. 13 Miami (3-0, 1-0 ACC) was planning to wear its all-white “storm trooper’’ uniforms on the road against the Seminoles (1-2, 1-1).
The Hurricanes wore their “storm trooper’’ unis — always a fan favorite — last season at Virginia on Nov. 12, when UM defeated the Cavaliers 34-14 and qualified for a bowl in the process.
The 2017 Georgia Tech game, which originally was scheduled for Thursday night, Oct. 12, at Hard Rock Stadium, was supposed to be UM’s all-black uniform night. But the game was rescheduled for Oct. 14 because of the shuffling caused by Hurricane Irma, and the time has not yet been announced for that day. Thus, UM has not said whether it will still go with the all-black uni.
UM wore its green jersey and white pants uniform against Toledo on Sept. 23, winning 52-30.
For now, unless things change (a definite possibility given the craziness of this season), get ready for the storm troopers.
Comments