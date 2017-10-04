What food you should order if you want the Canes, ‘Noles or Gators to win

Everybody looks for an edge during college-affiliated football season, especially when it’s University of Miami vs. Florida State week. Perhaps that edge be found in barbecue chicken pizza (if you’re a Hurricanes fan). Or an egg roll (for FSU fans).
Prepare to do a Gator chomp on a cheese pizza and some fried rice, University of Florida folks.
Superstitious types worried about appeasing the powers that be in the football universe might want follow Grubhub.com's breakdown of each school’s luckiest food. As they did in determining the Dolphins' luckiest food (clearly, Fins fans have been slacking on the baklava), the food delivery site for hundreds of local restaurants broke down which foods were ordered locally through its site most often on days each school won during the 2016 season.
Just so you know...
▪ University of Miami fans, barbecue chicken pizza ranked as the food most tied to victory, Miami ordered 108 percent more often on days the Hurricanes won. The second luckiest is the most mundane, quacamole and chips, ordered 86 percent more often on winning days. Close behind at 85 percent is grilled salmon.
▪ Florida State showed the one of the weakest food links in college-affiliated football or the NFL. That’s less a statement on the luckiest food, an egg roll, than its mere 59 percent increase in Tallahassee on FSU’s winning days. That’s followed by crab rangoon at 55 percent and pork dumplings at 44 percent.
▪ Up in Gainesville, collegiate staples cheese pizza and fried rice tied for the top spot, ordered 113 percent more often when the Gators win. Filling out the podium is crab rangoon (here, too?) at 87 percent.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments