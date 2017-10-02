Hurricanes quarterback recruit takes a beating

Given a chance to play against a Miami opponent last week, Hurricanes quarterback recruit Artur Sitkowski did not shine.
Sitkowski, a 6-4, 215-pound senior at Bradenton-based IMG Academy, was removed in the second quarter of its 24-15 win over Miami Central on Sept. 22.
He completed just 5-of-13 passes for 10 yards, and he was benched after his second interception of the night. However, IMG coach Kevin Wright said he took Sitkowski out due to a deep shoulder bruise.
“He got hit high, in the shoulder area,” Wright said. “It’s nothing serious — but serious enough that I didn’t want to risk him getting hurt more.”
Sitkowski is, by consensus, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the nation.
Another IMG player committed to Miami, 6-3, 200-pound wide receiver Brian Hightower, has 18 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns through four games.
Meanwhile, former Miami Columbus standout Josh Jobe, who is now at a Connecticut prep school, has been unable to make an impact at Cheshire Academy.
Ranked the nation’s sixth-best cornerback and listed as a Hurricanes recruit, Jobe missed the Cheshire opener because of a death in his family, according to coach David Dykeman. Jobe then played just three snaps in Cheshire’s second game before exiting due to a sprained ankle.
GANDARA FAMILY OK
Hurricanes women’s volleyball coach Keno Gandara, whose team is off to an 8-0 start, is thrilled to report that his parents and other family members survived Hurricane Maria in his native San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Gandara said his parents, sisters, nieces and nephews all arrived in Miami last week, escaping brutal conditions on the island. The death toll in Puerto Rico because of Maria is at 16, and most of the country faces months with no power in stifling heat. Finding clean water, gas, medical supplies and other necessities is a challenge.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Gandara said. “It’s tough to see what’s happened to your neighborhood.”
THIS AND THAT
▪ FIU men’s soccer standout Santiago Patino has kept up his impressive pace, scoring nine goals in eight games for the unbeaten Panthers (5-0-3).
▪ NSU’s women’s soccer team has rejoined the NCAA Division II national rankings after splitting two games against top-25 teams. NSU is 7-1 and ranked 20th.
▪ Barry senior Sonja Larsen won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Region singles title. The 5-10 German native is the third Barry athlete to win that title and the first since 2007.
▪ St. Thomas forward Federico Moronell was named the NAIA men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
The Argentina native scored six goals — including five on headers — in three games.
▪ Canes tennis standout Ana Madcur’s recent win over a player ranked ninth in the nation could signal a breakthrough season for the Canes junior.
