UM’s Mark Richt weighs in on FBI’s college hoops probe and following rules

More Videos 1:07 Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game Pause 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 0:39 UM Braxton Berrios talks about his first 100-yard game 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:50 Adam Gase: 'Last game was a disaster' 1:40 Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 2:13 Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary 0:42 U.S. border patrol begins work on wall prototypes at Mexico border 1:47 Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UM football coach Mark Richt Miami football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball and college sports following the rules Miami football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball and college sports following the rules Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com

Miami football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball and college sports following the rules Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com