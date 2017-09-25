UM at FSU set for 3:30 p.m. And Mark Walton (204 yds) bypassed for award

This just in: University of Miami at Florida State will kick off in Tallahassee at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and will be televised by ABC or ESPN, to be determined after this Saturday’s games. We all expected a prime-time showdown, but with FSU now 0-2, well...
University of Miami running back Mark Walton rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries Saturday against Toledo – some of it on an injured ankle – but did not earn Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Instead, Virginia Cavalier quarterback Kurt Benkert, who had a terrific game (19 of 29 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns) in leading the Cavs (3-1) to a win on the road at Boise State (2-2), got the ACC Offensive Back of the Week honor.
UM quarterback Malik Rosier, by the way, in the third start of his career, finished 27 of 36 (75-percent accuracy) for a career-high 333 yards, three touchdowns, with his first interception of the season on Saturday. Rosier also ran for a 23-yard touchdown.
The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference. I do not vote on the panel.Walton was stepped on midway through the second quarter and was in excruciating pain, but got the ankle taped and came back out and continued. His yards-per-carry average Saturday: 18.5.
Walton’s carries included the 44-yard touchdown run and an 82-yard sprint to the 3-yard line.
No. 14 Miami (2-0) came back from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Toledo (3-1), which was previously undefeated, 52-30.
After two games, Walton leads the nation with a 13-yards-per-carry average and is third with 176 rushing yards per game.
Walton’s 204 yards tied former Canes great Willis McGahee for the sixth-most in a single game in UM history.
Walton now has 28 touchdowns in 28 career games for Miami.
The Canes travel to Duke (4-0) this week for a Friday-night kickoff (7 p.m., ESPN) and their first ACC game of the season.
