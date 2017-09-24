Three AP Top 25 teams in the state, but not all members of the Big Three.

This week’s Top 25 college-affiliated football polls, released Sunday afternoon, agreed on how to take the week’s results regarding the state’s schools: the Hurricanes and Florida, shrug, South Florida, a half yay and Florida State, way nay.
With the Seminoles (0-2) losing 27-21 at home to North Carolina State in the first start for freshman quarterback James Blackman, they tumbled down both polls, 14 spots to No. 25 in the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll and all the way out of the Associated Press poll from No. 12. This is the first AP poll since the 12th week of the 2011 season that didn’t include FSU, which is 0-2 for the first time since 1989.
Their departure left the Hurricanes (2-0) as the top-ranked team in the state. Holding serve by finally pulling away from Toledo, 52-30, kept them at No. 14 in the AP poll and moved them up one spot to No. 13 in the coaches poll.
Florida (2-1) taking advantage of Kentucky’s inability to count got the Gators a 28-27 road Southeastern Conference win, but diverse poll movement -- up two to No. 20 by the coaches and down one to No. 21 in the AP.
Moving ahead of Florida in the AP poll was South Florida (4-0), which did its damage Thursday by smoking Temple 43-7. That jumped Florida three places to No. 18 while they stayed at No. 17 with the coaches.
