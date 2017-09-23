More Videos

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

Pause
Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami 0:49

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami

Daquris Wiggins, a three-star wide receiver out of Miami Southridge, picks Miami 0:27

Daquris Wiggins, a three-star wide receiver out of Miami Southridge, picks Miami

A Zoo Miami macaw chooses the Canes as the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl winner 0:34

A Zoo Miami macaw chooses the Canes as the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl winner

Mark Richt addresses team during bowl practice 0:33

Mark Richt addresses team during bowl practice

Haiti’s child trafficking fight 2:07

Haiti’s child trafficking fight

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect 1:10

Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

  • UM coach Mark Richt talks about quarterback Malik Rosier

    Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks about quarterback Malik Rosier's slow start in their victory over the Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

UM coach Mark Richt talks about quarterback Malik Rosier

Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks about quarterback Malik Rosier's slow start in their victory over the Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Charles Trainor, Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com