Photo gallery: Toledo Rockets at Miami Hurricanes | Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

Miami Hurricanes Mark Walton (1) runs for a large gain as Toledo Rockets Kahill Robinson (27) stops him short of the goal in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes Sheldrick Redwine (22) stops Toledo Rockets Cody Thompson (25) from scoring in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes RJ Mcintosh (80) and Joe Jackson (99) celebrate after sacking Toledo Rockets quarterback Logan Woodside (11) in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes Mark Walton (1) runs for a first quarter touchdown as Toledo Rockets Ka'dar Hollman (13) trails at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes Mark Walton (1) lays on the field injured in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a.
Miami Hurricanes Dayall Harris (80) catches a third quarter touchdown as they play Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) runs for a fourth quarter touchdown as they play the Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes Travis Homer (24) runs for a third quarter touchdown as they play Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes Braxton Berrios (8) breaks away in the third quarter as they play the Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes RJ Mcintosh (80) sacks Toledo Rockets quarterback Logan Woodside (11) in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) runs the ball in the third quarter as they play the Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes Trayone Gray (32) catches a pass in the second quarter as they play the Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders perform as they play the Toledo Rockets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
