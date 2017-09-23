Ahmmon Richards dressed for UM game. Demetrius Jackson is not.

All-American receiver Ahmmon Richards might be making his 2017 University of Miami football debut Saturday against Toledo at Hard Rock Stadium.
Richards, a sophomore who sustained a “severe’’ hamstring pull in fall camp, UM coach Mark Richt said this past week, is dressed in his green jersey and white pants for the game, and was on the field taking practice catches in warmups. He was classified as “questionable’’ for the game.
But 6-3, 265-pound redshirt junior Demetrius Jackson, known as D-Jax to many, is not dressed and was on the bench in green sweat pants and a white UM golf shirt while the others were practicing before the game.
Jackson had three tackles, a tackle-for-loss and one sack in the opener.
The 14th-ranked Canes (1-0) are 13 1/2-point favorites, but Toledo (3-0) of the Mid-American Conference has an extremely potent, fast-paced offense with one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Logan Woodside.
UM has not played since the Sept. 2 opening-day win against Bethune Cookman, because of Hurricane Irma. Miami spent about a week in Orlando practicing at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports while its previously evacuated campus was being cleared and readied for classes to begin Monday.
The game is being broadcast by 560 WQAM on the radio, and by Fox Sports Florida on TV.
