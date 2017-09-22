Son of former Hurricanes, Dolphins great makes UM recruiting visit

Vernon “Vern” Carey, Jr., the consensus No. 1 junior basketball recruit in the nation, paid an official visit to his father’s alma mater on Thursday.
Carey, Jr., spent the day at the University of Miami campus, where his father, Vernon, Sr., was a star lineman for the Hurricanes and went on to the Miami Dolphins. The younger Carey is 6-9 and 245 lbs. and plays at University School in Davie. He is also a member of the USA junior national team and recently was named Most Valuable Player at the Americas Championship.
The Hurricanes started recruiting Carey Jr. a few years ago, and have offered him a scholarship, as have most of the top programs in the country, including Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State, Michigan, UConn, Florida, Florida State, and UCLA, to name a few.
UM visit was great today!! #hurricanes https://t.co/jyHwMnmUxB— Vernon Carey Jr. (@vernoncarey22) September 21, 2017
Through 51 games at University School, Carey, Jr., has scored 1,052 points, grabbed 362 rebounds, and blocked 101 shots. He is also an honor roll student and member of the Jr. National Honor Society.
In other UM recruiting news, Immanuel Quickley, a Class of 2018 five-star point guard from the Baltimore area, will announce his college commitment Friday at 6 p.m. Quickley’s three finalists are Kentucky, Kansas and the University of Miami. He is expected to choose Kentucky or Kansas, with the Wildcats reportedly the favorites.
He played for Kentucky coach John Calipari over the summer on the U.S. Under-19 World Cup team.
Quickley visited Kentucky last weekend, and Kansas the first week of September. His official visit to Miami was postponed due to Hurricane Irma and is not being rescheduled.
I am committing at 6:00pm at JC tomorrow...EVERYONE COME OUT!!!!!— Immanuel Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) September 22, 2017
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard is rated the No. 13 overall senior and No. 2 point guard in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings. He averaged 23.7 points and 7.2 assists per game last season at John Carroll High School.
His announcement will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of “Uninterrupted”, a digital-media company founded by LeBron James and CEO Maverick Carter, which also released a short documentary on Quickley’s life.
Friday at 6:00 p.m., the world finds out where @IQ_GodSon will continue his education and basketball career. #patriotsdo pic.twitter.com/szqedSHwUq— TheJohnCarrollSchool (@JCSchool) September 22, 2017
