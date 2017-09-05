Mark Richt about to meet with UM athletic director re Hurricane Irma

Some Mark Richt quick hits from Tuesday presser before Arkansas State:
***Richt will meet with athletic director Blake James after the press conference regarding Hurricane Irma: “Everything is predicated on safety... I have to call home and find out what’s up. We’re probably 100, 200 yards from water. Probably ought to get some type of plan.’’
***He said he hadn’t thought much about it until Tuesday morning.
***”When I was a player here there was a hurricane that went through and we all evacuated...’’ He said he thinks he stayed with someone in Orlando. “Somewhere along the line we got called back. By the time I got there the team was already practicing...Soaking wet, weather, we were still out there practicing. We didn’t have lightning protection systems’’ like they do now.
***Richt said he was impressed with running back Travis Homer’s “runs, physicality, decisiveness, ball security’’ against Bethune-Cookman, and thought he looked even better after looking at the tape.
***Ahhmon Richards (hamstring) “is much closer to playing. I wouldn’t say he’s a shoo-in. I know he’s feeling a lot better. He moved around well... but he has not been at competitive speed yet.’’
***”We’ve got to be better than we were last week. There were a lot of points left on the board.”
Will be back with more.
