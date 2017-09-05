UM football game on for now, but AD says all options still open

The University of Miami football game at Arkansas State is still on as scheduled, but all parties involved are diligently working to cover any options in light of Hurricane Irma, which turned into a Category 5 storm on Tuesday morning and could hit South Florida this weekend.
Hurricanes athletic director Blake James told the Miami Herald this morning that the 3:30 p.m. game has not been altered, but that UM is prepared to travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, where the game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and stay longer if the team is unable to travel back to Miami because of the storm.
As of Tuesday morning, James said UM’s “intent is to play in the game.’’
“With that,’’ the athletic director said, “there are two contractual parties here [Arkansas State and UM]. And obviously we have a television partner that is part of the conversation. We’ll work out what is best. It’s too early to get into too many specifics or to speculate too much, other than we have a game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas State.”
James said the Canes “are investigating all options. “I’ll be talking with the league [Atlantic Coast Conference], if making a time change or date change is even an option.”
James said Arkansas State and UM do not have mutual open dates. “That’s not going to be an easy option.’’
The Canes (1-0), who take a charter flight, are actually staying in Memphis, about an hour away from Jonesboro, home of the Red Wolves (0-1).
“We had a conversation I believe with the hotel yesterday [Monday] on the possibilities of extending the stay,’’ James said. “I wouldn’t say there’s a specific deadline [to make a decision] for any one area. We’re just really waiting to get a better understanding of the strorm and what it’s going to mean for our community and our families. Obviously we’ll do what we feel is best and hopefully pray for the best for everyone in the line of Hurricane Irma.”
Comments