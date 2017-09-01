Saturday is a big day for UM fans. Here’s how it can be bigger

Saturday is a big day for University of Miami and Bethune-Cookman football fans, as the season kicks off at 12:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
But it will be a much better day if fans bring items that are desperately needed for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Most of us can relate at least in some small way to what they’re going through. I know I can.
Ephraim Banda, UM’s safeties coach, can relate. Banda is from San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from Incarnate Word. He began his coaching career there.
Banda put out a short video asking for your help.
Every little bit truly does help.
See you Saturday!
Tomorrow, donations for #HarveyRelief will be accepted at @HardRockStadium.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 1, 2017
List of items in need: https://t.co/husdETKbV6 pic.twitter.com/9go0jyYOJW
