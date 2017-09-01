Head coach Mark Richt talks with players during football practice at the University of Miami on Wednesday, August 23, 2017.
University of Miami

Saturday is a big day for UM fans. Here’s how it can be bigger

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

September 01, 2017 12:01 PM

Saturday is a big day for University of Miami and Bethune-Cookman football fans, as the season kicks off at 12:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

But it will be a much better day if fans bring items that are desperately needed for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Most of us can relate at least in some small way to what they’re going through. I know I can.

Ephraim Banda, UM’s safeties coach, can relate. Banda is from San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from Incarnate Word. He began his coaching career there.

Banda put out a short video asking for your help.

Every little bit truly does help.

See you Saturday!

