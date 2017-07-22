Photo gallery: UM Paradise Camp | Sat., July 22, 2017

UM's Paradise Camp draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
UM's RJ McIntosh juggles tennis balls as fellow UM players look on during UM's Paradise Camp. The camp draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Head football coach Mark Richt leads UM's Paradise Camp. The camp draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Al Blades Jr., a cornerback from St. Thomas Aquinas, watches players practice at UM's Paradise Camp. The camp draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Former NFL and UM player Ed Reed coaches high school recruits at UM's Paradise Camp. the camp draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
UM coach Mark Richt speaks to high school recruits at UM's Paradise Camp. The camp draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
UM's Paradise Camp draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Jeremy Shockey at UM's Paradise Camp that draws some of the top football recruits (11th and 12th graders) in the nation -- and some of the legends of UM's past to serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus at the University of Miami on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
