UM’s Mark Richt named preseason Coach of the Year candidate

The University of Miami football players are not the only ones getting preseason accolades.
The guys coaching them have proved pretty special themselves.
And the one in charge, Mark Richt, received his own honor Wednesday when he was named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy that honors the Coach of the Year at season’s end.
The list includes 19 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences and the American Athletic Conference. Richt was one of three coaches from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the list. The others: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who led the Tigers to a national title last season; and Justin Fuente of Virginia Tech.
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher was not on the list, though that could change, as the list can grow before it narrows throughout the fall.
Florida coach Jim McElwain was nominated, as was Alabama’s Nick Saban, as usual.
The list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, “taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2017 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR),’’ according to the written release.
Here are the nominees:
Paul Chryst
Wisconsin
Big Ten
James Franklin
Penn State
Big Ten
Justin Fuente
Virginia Tech
ACC
Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Jim Harbaugh
Michigan
Big Ten
Clay Helton
USC
Pac-12
Paul Johnson
Georgia Tech
ACC
Butch Jones
Tennessee
SEC
Gus Malzahn
Auburn
SEC
Jim McElwain
Florida
SEC
Urban Meyer
Ohio State
Big Ten
Ken Niumatalolo
Navy
American
Chris Petersen
Washington
Pac-12
Mark Richt
Miami
ACC
Nick Saban
Alabama
SEC
David Shaw
Stanford
Pac-12
Bill Snyder
Kansas State
Big 12
Dabo Swinney
Clemson
ACC
Kyle Whittingham
Utah
Pac-12
