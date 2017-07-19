AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
University of Miami

July 19, 2017 11:02 AM

UM’s Mark Richt named preseason Coach of the Year candidate

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

The University of Miami football players are not the only ones getting preseason accolades.

The guys coaching them have proved pretty special themselves.

And the one in charge, Mark Richt, received his own honor Wednesday when he was named to the preseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy that honors the Coach of the Year at season’s end.

The list includes 19 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences and the American Athletic Conference. Richt was one of three coaches from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the list. The others: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who led the Tigers to a national title last season; and Justin Fuente of Virginia Tech.

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher was not on the list, though that could change, as the list can grow before it narrows throughout the fall.

Florida coach Jim McElwain was nominated, as was Alabama’s Nick Saban, as usual.

The list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, “taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2017 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR),’’ according to the written release.

Here are the nominees:

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin

Big Ten

James Franklin

Penn State

Big Ten

Justin Fuente

Virginia Tech

ACC

Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan

Big Ten

Clay Helton

USC

Pac-12

Paul Johnson

Georgia Tech

ACC

Butch Jones

Tennessee

SEC

Gus Malzahn

Auburn

SEC

Jim McElwain

Florida

SEC

Urban Meyer

Ohio State

Big Ten

Ken Niumatalolo

Navy

American

Chris Petersen

Washington

Pac-12

Mark Richt

Miami

ACC

Nick Saban

Alabama

SEC

David Shaw

Stanford

Pac-12

Bill Snyder

Kansas State

Big 12

Dabo Swinney

Clemson

ACC

Kyle Whittingham

Utah

Pac-12

