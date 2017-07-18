Remember sorry Temple? UM and improved Owls to reunite

Remember those Big East days?
Former member Miami, in the Atlantic Coast Conference since 2004, already belongs to the same league as former Big East mates Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Boston College.
On Tuesday, American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said during media day that AAC-member Temple and Miami will play in a future football series.
The home and home series, still in the planning stages according to UM athletic director Blake James, would have Temple playing at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020 and the Canes traveling to Philadelphia in 2023.
UM is 13-1 against Temple, losing in their inaugural 1930 game in Philly and winning 13 straight from 1992 to 2005, with 2004 the only year they didn’t play in that time period.
Last year, Temple finished 10-4, winning the East Division of the AAC and the conference title before falling to the ACC’s Wake Forest in the Military Bowl.
The Canes also play nonconference games against Michigan State and FIU in 2020, and have Texas A&M in 2023.
In other UM news:
▪ Redshirt junior defensive end Demetrius Jackson was named to the watch list for the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.’’ Jackson was named last week to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.
▪ Sophomore Ahmmon Richards was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award that annually recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver.
▪ Senior receiver Braxton Berrios was named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award that recognizes the most versatile player in college football.
▪ Mark Richt has already named these former stars that will return to campus Saturday for Paradise Camp: Michael Irvin, Willis McGahee, Jeremy Shockey, Jon Beason, Najeh Davenport, Devin Hester, Jon Vilma, D.J. Williams. More will be named later in the week.
Miami Herald sportswriter Barry Jackson contributed to this report.
