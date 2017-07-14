More Videos

Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick 1:21

Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick

Pause
Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’ 4:21

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’

Miami Hurricanes' Darrell Langham talks about his game-winning touchdown 1:37

Miami Hurricanes' Darrell Langham talks about his game-winning touchdown

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance 2:24

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Shaquille Quarterman talks about UM's victory over Georgia Tech 2:02

Shaquille Quarterman talks about UM's victory over Georgia Tech

Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception 1:18

Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception

Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park 1:19

Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listen to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listen to himself on coaching decisions

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 1:50

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean

  • 'It's not all about N'Kosi.'

    UM football coach Mark Richt gives update on quarterback situations at ACC Football Kickoff Friday, July 14, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

UM football coach Mark Richt gives update on quarterback situations at ACC Football Kickoff Friday, July 14, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com
UM football coach Mark Richt gives update on quarterback situations at ACC Football Kickoff Friday, July 14, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com

University of Miami

Richt: ‘I just don’t want everybody to feel like it’s all about N’Kosi.’

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

July 14, 2017 9:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The most important position on the football field isn’t even close to being decided at the University of Miami, according to Hurricanes coach Mark Richt.

In an interview with the South Florida media Friday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff, Richt was asked about the position vacated by new Detroit Lion Brad Kaaya, who set the UM career passing record with 9,968 yards in three seasons.

Redshirt junior Malik Rosier, redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs, true freshman early enrollee Cade Weldon and the recently arrived N’Kosi Perry are vying for the job.

The 6-4, 185-pound Perry, out of Ocala Vanguard High, is clearly the fan favorite. He threw for 1,778 yards and 24 touchdowns, with four interceptions his senior season.

“I just don’t want everybody to feel like it’s all about N’Kosi because it’s not,’’ Richt said. “It’s about who is going to be the guy that I have the most trust in to run this football team. And if it’s N’Kosi, awesome,’’ he added, noting that “N’Kosi has got a really good skill-set to play the position… But they all have the skill-set to get the job done.

“…Everybody is excited about N’Kosi because he’s new. We’re in a position where two true freshmen actually have a chance to win the job. Cade can win it. N’Kosi can win it. But we’ve got Evan who can win it. Malik can win it.

“Could one of those veteran guys been further along at this point in taking the lead? Maybe could have been, but [they] didn’t.’’

Other Richt notables:

He said defensive tackle Gerald Willis, who has taken “a leave of absence,’’ is “not in school right now. He’s not on campus right now.’’ He did not elaborate, saying “it’s for personal reasons.’’

▪ Defensive lineman Jon Ford, out of Fort Lauderdale Dillard, is in a situation “similar to [receiver] Dionte Mullins,’’ who arrived late last year due to an academic-related issue. “We expect him to be with us before it’s over.’’

▪ Linebacker Michael Smith, who will now expand his role to fullback as well, is expected to play sparingly as a running back. Richt said his main responsibility is as a linebacker.

 ▪ True freshman receiver DeeJay Dallas has been practicing with the running backs “just in case,’’ the coach said. Walton sounded as if Dallas was making the transition to tailback, and that he seemed more comfortable as a runner.

▪ He said he is probably going to let the quarterbacks get hit in the scrimmages.

▪ Paradise Camp is next weekend – Friday, July 21, for ninth and 10 graders; and Saturday, July 22, for 11 and 12 graders.  21, for ninth and 10th graders; and Saturday, July 22, for 11th and 12th graders.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick 1:21

Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick

Pause
Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’ 4:21

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’

Miami Hurricanes' Darrell Langham talks about his game-winning touchdown 1:37

Miami Hurricanes' Darrell Langham talks about his game-winning touchdown

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance 2:24

Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

Shaquille Quarterman talks about UM's victory over Georgia Tech 2:02

Shaquille Quarterman talks about UM's victory over Georgia Tech

Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception 1:18

Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception

Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park 1:19

Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listen to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listen to himself on coaching decisions

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 1:50

Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean

  • Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick

    UM's Michael Bagdley ​speaks to the media about his winning kick after the University of Miami defeats Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats