Former UM basketball players hope to shine in NBA Summer League

University of Miami basketball fans will see a pair of familiar faces if they turn on NBA-TV at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Miami Heat plays the Washington Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League, and each team includes a former Hurricane. Trey McKinney-Jones signed last week with the Heat, and Sheldon Mac (formerly McClellan) is with the Wizards.
McKinney-Jones, who turns 27 next month, played for UM from 2011 to 2013. He went undrafted, bu signed as a free agent with with Milwaukee Bucks. He was released in October 2013, and joined the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the former NBA Development League. He also has played overseas in France, Israel and Hungary.
The 6-5 shooting guard played with the Indiana Pacers in the Orlando Pro Summer League this year before signing with Miami, with whom he played in the summer of 2014. He also had summer league stints with San Antonio and Atlanta.
McKinney-Jones started for the Heat on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs and finished with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting with five rebounds.
Mac played 30 games for the Wizards last season, averaging three points and nine minutes. He also averaged 10.7 points in 24 games with the Wizards’ Developmental League team Delaware 87ers. Mac legally changed his name from McClellan to Mac in February.
Other former Canes in the Vegas Summer League include Davon Reed (Phoenix Suns) and Kamari Murphy (Brooklyn Nets).
Comments