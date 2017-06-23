Hurricanes guard Davon Reed taken with 32nd pick by Phoenix Suns

Most NBA mock drafts had Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed going late in the second round of Thursday’s NBA Draft.
He went much earlier than the so-called experts expected him to go. The Phoenix Suns took him 32nd overall – or the second pick of the second round – making Reed the 20th Hurricane in program history to be drafted and the first since 2013 when Shane Larkin was picked 18th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.
“I’m not worrying about who gets drafted ahead of me,” Reed told The Miami Herald at the NBA combine in Chicago last month. “It’s just my job to continue to show being in college for four years, my experience, I’m ready to play now. Hopefully teams can see that. I feel like some teams are beginning to see that not just from myself, but all the other upperclassmen. If I can continue to improve and show the things, my chances [to play in NBA] are good.”
The Suns and Indiana Pacers were the two teams who asked Reed to return for a second workout.
The 6-foot-6-inch guard and Ewing, N.J. native was named to both the All-ACC Third Team and All-Defensive Team as he helped lead the Hurricanes to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as a senior. He concluded his four-year career at UM with 1,343 points, good for 16th on the Hurricanes’ all-time scoring list.
He started 99 games at UM and averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks in 28.1 minutes. He shot 43.0 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three-point range and 77.7 percent from the line in his career. He ranks fifth all-time in three-point field goal percentage (39.5%) and seventh in three-point field goals made (202).
Reed was the 2017 Skip Prosser Award winner, honoring the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top men’s basketball scholar-athlete. He was also on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and is an ACC Postgraduate Scholarship honoree.
“My toughness, ability to defend stand out the most,” Reed said of what he feels he can show the NBA. “Being able to talk, be vocal, not necessarily lead a team in steals or blocks, but making it tough for opponents to score, making them uncomfortable is what I’m aiming to do.”
