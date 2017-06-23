Hurricanes guard Davon Reed taken with 32nd pick by Phoenix Suns

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:22 UM baseball coach Jim Morris Pause 0:29 The moment UM realizes the 44-year streak is over 2:34 Jeb Bargfeldt laments the end of an era 2:38 A tearful ending for UM baseball player Johnny Ruiz 2:40 UM quarterback Malik Rosier 1:37 Hurricanes legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 4:11 UM Coach Jim Morris 2:31 UM pitcher Greg Veliz (left) and catcher Joe Gomez 2:30 UM Pitcher Evan McKendry and outfielder Carl Chester 3:05 UM Coach Jim Morris: 'We're taking it one game at a time' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email David Reed talks to the media about interviews he has lined up with the Warriors, Wizards and Pistons. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

David Reed talks to the media about interviews he has lined up with the Warriors, Wizards and Pistons. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com