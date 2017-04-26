FIU rallies by Hurricanes in ninth to claim season series

A night after FIU gave away a game to the University of Miami with a ninth-inning passed ball that scored the winning run, the Hurricanes returned the favor.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Panthers scored two unearned runs on two UM errors with closer Frankie Bartow on the mound, surging to a one-run lead and eventual 5-4 victory Wednesday night at Mark Light Field.
The Hurricanes (20-21), who faced the Panthers (26-17) this year in their first regular-season series since 2009, committed four errors and blew the chance to go above .500 for the first time since the third game of the season. They had not been at .500 since the fourth game of the season.
FIU won three of the four games against UM this season.
Here’s what transpired in the top of the ninth: FIU’s Irving Lopez reached first on a fielder’s choice after shortstop Randy Batista rushed the throw to first in an attempt to turn a game-ending double play. The wild throw allowed Adam Sevario (single) to score and make it 4-4. Lopez then advanced to second on Bartow’s wild throw home in an attempt to nail Sevario at the plate. The next batter, JC Escarra, singled through the right side to drive Sevario home to make it 5-4.
The Canes hurt themselves in their quest to extend their national-record, 44-year streak of reaching the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. With 14 games remaining in a 55-game regular season – the series finale this past Sunday against Florida State was canceled because of rain and lightning – they need to win consistently to have a shot at their goal.
The Panthers, in Conference USA, had the nation’s No 86 RPI going into the game, with UM, in the Atlantic Coast Conference, at No. 71. The NCAA tournament draws a field of 64, and RPI is one factor that helps determine the selection process.
UM immediately jumped to a 2-0 lead after Randy Batista led off with a walk, James Davison tripled to drive him home and then scored on Carl Chester’s groundout to shortstop.
The Panthers shaved the lead in the third, when redshirt junior JC Escarra, a Hialeah Mater Academy grad, boomed his team-leading ninth home run to make it 2-1. They made it 2-2 in the fifth on a Christian Coipel single, consecutive errors by pitcher Jesse Lepore and second baseman Romy Gonzalez on back-to-back bunts, and a sacrifice fly to left by Irving Lopez.
Gonzalez made up for the miscue when he singled to left in the fifth to drive home Batista (single), break the tie for a 3-2 UM lead, and extend his hitting streak to six games. In the same inning, UM loaded the bases with one out, but came away with only one more run when losing starter Christopher Mourelle (4 runs – 3 earned – on three hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings for a 4-3 record ) walked Chris Barr to score Carl Chester.
With UM leading 4-2, FIU wouldn’t quit. The Panthers scored again in the sixth after the Canes brought in Albert Maury to replace starter Lepore (2 runs – 1 earned – on three hits and one walk in five innings for a 2-5 record). Two batters later, Javier Valdez cracked an RBI-double down the left-field line to score Zach Files and make it 4-3.
FIU played the game without its starting center fielder Kenny Meimerstorf, a senior who also happens to be its leading hitter (.346); and starting junior left fielder Jack Schaaf. Both got sick overnight after playing in Tuesday 8-7 UM victory that was decided by a passed ball in the ninth inning.
Comments