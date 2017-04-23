Jeff James Jr., nephew of Edgerrin James, leaves UM football

The University of Miami announced Sunday evening that sophomore safety Jeff James, Jr., has parted ways with the Hurricanes football program.
James, who was a three-star recruit out of Orlando Olympia High, is the nephew of former UM running back star Edgerrin James.
James, listed as 6-1 and 185 pounds, played against FAMU in the opening game of his true freshman season. He was one of several players suspended for the Russell Athletic Bowl last December for violating team rules.
“I talked to Jeff and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else,’’ coach Mark Richt said in a written statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.’’
