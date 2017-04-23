Crucial UM vs. FSU baseball game canceled after rain, lightning

The University of Miami’s most anticipated Atlantic Coast Conference baseball series of the season ended with a whimper Sunday at a rain-saturated Mark Light Field.
Hurricanes coach Jim Morris and Florida State coach Mike Martin met on the field at about 3:40 p.m., shook hands, and moments later the game was canceled.
Officials called off the game 1 hour and 45 minutes after the first of several lightning delays that began at 1:55 p.m., just when the rain began to fall in torrents.
Florida State (25-16, 10-10 ACC) was leading 2-0 and had runners on the corners with two outs in the third inning when play was halted.
After losing the opening game of the series 6-3 Friday night and winning the next one 5-4 Saturday in the 10th inning on a throwing error that scored the deciding run, the Hurricanes (19-20, 10-10 ACC) badly needed a chance to win the series.
With 16 games left, not including what was to be Sunday’s FSU finale, UM needs to win most of them to have a shot at extending its NCAA-record, 44-year NCAA regional streak.
UM plays its next game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at FIU (25-16, 10-8 Conference USA), with a 6 p.m. game against FSU on Wednesday at Mark Light Field.
The Canes then travel to Boston College (14-22, 5-15 ACC) for a three-game weekend series.
