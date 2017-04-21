Seminoles come through in the clutch and hand Hurricanes a tough loss in series opener

The Florida State Seminoles came through in the clutch.

The Miami Hurricanes did not.

That pretty much summed up Friday night for the University of Miami, as it has for most of the season.

Dylan Busby’s three-run, fifth-inning blast just inside the left-field foul pole was enough to break a 1-1 tie and give Florida State the padding it needed to defeat the Hurricanes 6-3 at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (18-20, 9-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) are in desperate need of victories to achieve their goal of qualifying for the NCAA tournament and extending their NCAA-record, 44-game regional streak. But they came up empty with one out and bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth after left-handed reliever Alex Byrd struck out James Davison and right-handed reliever Jim Voyles got Carl Chester to end the inning on a groundout to shortstop.

UM also left bases full in the eighth after scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk.

The Seminoles (25-15, 10-9) bolstered their cause to secure a place in the tournament with their fourth consecutive victory, including two wins over No. 3 Clemson.

UM sophomore Romy Gonalez, who came into the game with a team-leading six home runs, gave most of the 3,523 fans their biggest reason to cheer with a second-inning solo shot over the left field fence.

UM got its second run in the fifth after Chris Barr doubled to left, Edgar Michelangeli dropped a single into short right, and Michael Burns took FSU starter Cole Sands’ first pitch and singled into right field to score Barr and make it 4-2.

The Seminoles scored their fifth run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Walls and their sixth run in the ninth when Busby hit an RBI-double down the left-field line.

Sands allowed two runs on five hits and one walk, but couldn’t get the victory as he exited after 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Voyles (2-0, 3.03 ERA) earned the win after allowing one run on two hits and two walks in three innings.

Left-handed junior Jeb Bargfeldt (4-3, 2.32) making his first Friday-night start, took the loss by allowing a career-high five runs on seven hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings.

The series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday.