UM women’s hoops coach Katie Meier rewarded with contract extension

University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier, among the school’s most popular and successful coaches, has been granted a three-year contract extension through 2023-24, UM athletic director Blake James announced Monday.
Meier just completed her 12th season as head coach and has guided the Canes to a 231-152 mark, including a 24-9 record and the second-round of the NCAA Tournament this past season.
Meier, the AP National Coach of the year and ACC Coach of the Year in 2011, as well as the USA Basketball Coach of the Year in 2013, had led the Canes to eight consecutive postseason berths.
“Coach Meier has demonstrated the excellence that Miami pursues every day and she is a valued member of our family," James said in a UM release. "We look forward to her leading our women's basketball program for years to come and to continue building champions, on the court and off."
Meier, who will be inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame next week, played at Duke, but loves her program so much that she donated $75,000 to women’s athletics in 2014.
“After the season, when Blake approached me with the extension, I was humbled and extremely grateful. I was also very excited,” Meier said. “Through my conversations with Blake and Deputy AD Jennifer Strawley, it became clear that we all want this program to operate at the highest possible level. I feel so strongly that I want to be a part of that continued growth.
“I'm proud of what my staff has been able to accomplish so far, and yet we all are pushing for that next level. Commitment and continuity are major factors in a program's development and this extension provides that. Personally, I am so deeply rooted here at The U and in the Miami community, which makes this even more special.”
