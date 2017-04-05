Miami Hurricanes baseball dominates St. Thomas 14-2

The University of Miami scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a lead it never relinquished, defeating St. Thomas University 14-2 Wednesday at Mark Light Field.
The Hurricanes, in the middle of an uncharacteristically poor season, can use every victory they get. The Canes (13-16) have now defeated St. Thomas (28-13), a member of the NAIA’s Division I, 24 consecutive times.
Miami’s eight-hit night included a two-run homer and single by Romy Gonzalez and double and single by Michael Burns.
Nine of 10 Bobcat pitchers combined for 16 walks, four with bases loaded – one in the fourth inning, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
UM designated hitter Alex Sanchez drew four walks.
Freshman starter Gregory Veliz (3-2, 2.56 ERA) earned the win in 5 1/3 innings. Veliz allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk and struck out six.
Albert Maury, Keven Pementel and Daniel Rivero pitched strong relief for the Canes, allowing neither a hit nor run.
St. Thomas starter Rene Arauz (2-2, 3.13), who allowed 4 earned runs on four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, took the loss.
UM opens its three-game weekend series against Duke at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Light.
