UM nabs another prep All-American: ‘They didn’t picture this momma.’

Last week, Hurricanes fans rejoiced when two four-star players — receiver Mark Pope of Miami Southridge High and safety Gurvan Hall of Palm Beach Lakes — committed to the University of Miami’s recruiting class of 2018.
They’ll no doubt be celebrating again.
On Wednesday, another four-star All-American prep player committed to UM’s 2018 class, and this one is the type that quarterbacks love: 6-3, 327-pound offensive guard Cleveland Reed from Lakeland High.
ESPN.com rates him as the 10th best offensive guard in the nation. 247Sports.com has him as the eighth best nationally. And Rivals.com rates him No. 17.
Reed posted an emotional tweet, “IN MEMORY OF CLEVELAND REED, SR.,’’ on his social media account, with a photo of him kneeling and throwing up the “U’’ and giant letters saying, “CLEVELAND REED COMMITTED. #STORM18.’’
This one for you pops pic.twitter.com/Kxd1fwX7Mr— D1 cleve (@55clevelandreed) April 5, 2017
He also posted a tweet for his mother with the same photo and the words, “They didn’t picture this momma.’’
They didn't picture this momma pic.twitter.com/dQzfmeAbJe— D1 cleve (@55clevelandreed) February 28, 2017
Storm18 is the nickname UM has made for its 2018 class, which is rated the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and now has 16 commits.
UM coach Mark Richt posted his own tweet after learning of Reed’s pledge.
“Wow!’’ Richt tweeted. “What an unbelievably beautiful day to be a massively strong and physically tough Hurricane! Ufamily!’’
Wow! What an unbelievably beautiful day to be a massively strong and physically tough Hurricane! Ufamily!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) April 5, 2017
One day after Pope and Hall committed, Richt reminded reporters that “nothing is done until signing day.’’
“We know that,’’ Richt said. “Until a guy comes midyear or until a guy signs, it’s all hopefull. But I do think we have the right kind of people who are choosing to commit because they love the place, not because we’re trying to push them into it or coerce them into it. They’re excited about what’s happening and they want to be here. At least they feel that way today. We’ll see how it goes as we go.’’
Reed posted on social media in late March that his three top schools were Miami, North Carolina and the Gators. He had an unofficial visit to Coral Gables last weekend, but among his other offers were Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Southern Cal, according to 247Sports.
“My mom loves Miami,’’ Reed told 247Sports. “It just feels like home. It felt like family when I was down there. I mean that was the main thing really. [Offensive line coach Stacy Searels] was real nice and I love Mark Richt. I just like the people there.’’
Rivals.com reported that Reed had 29 pancake blocks — putting a defensive player flat on this back — this past season.
