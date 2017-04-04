Thanks, but no thanks: Njoku plans to skip draft, despite invite

David Njoku will almost certainly be a first-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft.
But if he’s not, you won’t see him sweating it out on national television.
He doesn’t plan to be in the green room in Philadelphia.
And he won’t be climbing the steps like Rocky.
Njoku declined an invitation to attend, he said during an appearance on PFT Live.
The ascendant tight end was likely the lone Hurricanes player invited; he’s the only one with a realistic chance to go in the first round.
Njoku, who recently wowed scouts during UM’s pro day, is the consensus No. 2 tight end in this year’s class behind Alabama’s O.J. Howard.
He’s been linked in mock drafts to the Titans (who pick 18th), the Buccaneers (19th), the Broncos (20th) and the Steelers (30th). He might be on the board when the Dolphins pick at 22, but they are expected to take a defensive player in Round 1.
Njoku has been busy in recent weeks. He recently worked out for the Titans, told PFT Live Tuesday that he has an appointment with the Panthers on his schedule. The Buccaneers and Saints are also interested.
The #Titans spent this morning working out #Miami’s athletic TE David Njoku, source said. They pick No. 5 and No. 18…— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2017
