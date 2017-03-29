Dreams on display for 15 former Miami Hurricanes at UM Pro Day

0:34 Miami's Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at UM Pro Day Pause

2:24 Brad Kaaya says "playoffs" for 2017 Canes

1:38 Miami's Corn Elder talks about UM Pro Day

4:12 UM coach Mark Richt talks about spring practice

1:53 UM coach Mark Richt on spring progress

0:35 Miami Hurricanes run out onto the field for bowl game

0:27 Former UM quarterback Brad Kaaya to David Njoku (twice!)

1:04 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

0:55 Fight brewing over new charter school