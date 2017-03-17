Spartans storm back from early deficit and eliminate Hurricanes from NCAA Tournament

There will be no Sweet 16 for the University of Miami this year. The eighth-seeded Hurricanes played eight fantastic minutes but then went cold and are heading home after a 78-58 first-round loss to No. 9 seed Michigan State in the late game Friday night.
The Spartans’ guards out played the Hurricanes’, their big men dominated the backboards, and Miami had no answers.
Ja’Quan Newton led UM with 16 points, Davon Reed had 12, and Bruce Brown added 11. Senior Kamari Murphy, who went to two NCAA Tournaments with Oklahoma State before transferring to UM, was held to one point and two rebounds.
Michigan State got big games from freshmen Nick Ward (19 points), Miles Bridges (18) and Joshua Langford (13).
The Hurricanes came out with boundless energy and dominated the first eight minutes, using tenacious defense to race to a 10-0 lead which widened to 17-5. Michigan State was the team known for its breakneck speed in transition, but for a while there, it was the Hurricanes stealing and disrupting and racing up and down the floor like track stars.
First Reed, then Brown, then Newton. Miami got five early steals and scored eight quick points off turnovers. Spartans freshman Bridges is the lottery pick-in-waiting, but Brown put on a show in the opening minutes with a couple of steals, a three-pointer and a one-handed dunk that launched the UM fans in attendance out of their seats.
Brown also had a slick pass underneath the basket to Ebuka Izundu, who threw down a dunk to give Miami a 19-8 lead. At that point, the Spartans had scored eight points and committed seven turnovers.
But the tides were about to change in a hurry. The Spartans found their form and started taking great care of the ball, while the Hurricanes went cold and came unglued.
Langford hit a three-point shot to close the gap to 19-13, Bridges made a jumper to get MSU within two, and followed it up with a layup to tie the game 21-21. The Spartans took their first lead of the game, 25-23, on an Alvin Ellis layup with four minutes to go before the half.
They never trailed again. Michigan State outscored Miami 30-8 to end the half, made nine of their last 11 shots of the half, and those early-game Hurricane heroics mattered no more.
The typically-dependable Hurricane seniors Reed and Murphy shot a combined 1-for-7 for three points in the first half. Between them, they had zero rebounds, which was surprising considering they pride themselves on their defense. Reed came alive in the second half, but Murphy remained invisible.
The Spartans (20-14) advanced to the Sunday second-round game against Kansas (29-4), which played like a top seed in the earlier game, clobbering UC-Davis 100-62 in front of a packed BOK Center crowd that included actor Rob Lowe, who is filming a documentary nearby. Lowe flew in on the same flight as the UC-Davis chancellor, who invited him to the game.
Comments