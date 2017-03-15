Veliz, Hurricanes complete midweek sweep of Maine

Freshman Greg Veliz picked up the first win of his career as the host Miami Hurricanes (8-9) finished off a midweek sweep of the Black Bears (6-10) with a 7-2 victory Wednesday night. Veliz (1-1) struck out six across five shutout innings, leading the Canes to their third straight win and fourth in the past five games.
▪ The Feb. 22 game between FIU and Miami, which was postponed because of inclement weather, was rescheduled for April 25. First pitch from the FIU Baseball Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Softball
▪ Nova Southeastern 3-2, Maryville 0-3: Lexie Storrer held the Saints (10-10) to just one hit as the host Sharks (12-15) won the first game. Nova dropped the second game.
▪ Barry 6-2, Molloy 2-1: Christie Falcon (2-8) picked up the win in the first game as the host Buccaneers (11-15) swept the Lions (9-5). Falcon allowed two unearned runs on five hits and a walk. Anieliese Palmeiro worked four hitless innings in relief for the win the second game.
▪ FIU 10, Fairfield 3: Dani Mowry drove in four runs to lead the host Panthers (23-6) to their ninth win in a row.
Comments