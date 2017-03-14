Miami Hurricanes edge Maine Black Bears 4-3 in baseball

The Miami Hurricanes have strung together back-to-back wins for the first time since their opening series, defeating Maine on Tuesday 4-3.
But it didn’t happen without a lot of sweating.
Up 4-3, the Hurricanes put in freshman reliever Albert Maury to replace fellow right-handed freshman starter Evan McKendry to start the eighth, but Maury gave up consecutive singles. In came right-handed sophomore Andrew Cabezas, who gave up a bunt single to Hernen Sardinas to load the bases.
Cabezas then struck out Brandon Vicens. On the next pitch, Jeremy Pena squared to bunt and the runner on third, Christopher Bec, was caught charging home for the second out. Cabezas subsequently got Pena to fly out to right field to end the inning.
McKendry (2-0, 3.24 ERA) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks in seven innings for the win. He struck out six.
Cabezas earned his first save of the season, and UM raised its record to 7-9.
Romy Gonzalez’s three-run blast over the right field fence in the third inning made it 4-0 Hurricanes – one inning after Gonzalez led off with a double, then scored the Canes’ first run on an error by Maine first baseman Sardinas.
Gonzalez, a sophomore out of Miami Senior High, leads the Canes with seven multi-RBI games this season.
The Black Bears (6-9) chipped away at the lead. They scored one in the fourth on two singles followed by a sacrifice fly by Bec, who graduated from Coral Springs Christian Academy and was rated a top-50 catcher nationally by Perfect Game in 2014.
The Bears made it 4-2 with two outs in the fifth on third baseman Danny Casals’ home run to right. Casals, a Miamian out of Columbus High, is one of five Miami-Dade players on the roster.
They made it 4-3 in the seventh on a walk, sacrifice bunt and single by Casals.
Miami meets Maine again at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Light. Starting for the Canes will be right-handed freshman Greg Veliz (0-1, 4.82).
The Bears will go with right-handed junior Chris Murphy (0-1, 11.57).
